Train service remains suspended for second day in Kashmir

Local train service remains suspended for second consecutive day on Sunday due to security reasons in Kashmir Valley.
Officials said, the train service on Baramulla-Banihal route was suspended as a precautionary measure in view of apprehensions of law and order.
On Saturday authorities suspended train service following the killing of three militants and an Army man in a gunfight at Sirnoo area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Seven civilians were also killed and over 30 injured in forces action during clashes near the gunfight site.
Following the killings, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for three-day strike (till Monday) to protest against the killing of civilians.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have also called for a march to Badam Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (December 17).