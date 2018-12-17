About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train service remains suspended for 3rd consecutive day in Kashmir

Published at December 17, 2018 11:43 AM 0Comment(s)915views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Local Train service remained suspended for third consecutive day on Monday in Kashmir valley due to security reasons.

Train service was suspended on Saturday in the valley following an encounter between militants and forces at Sirnoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that no train will chug on Baramulla-Banihal route as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. 

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for shutdown till today against the killing of seven civilians at Sirnoo.  JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasim Malik have also called for a march to Badami Bagh Army base today to mourn the killings.

On Saturday seven civilians were killed and over 30 others injured in forces action during clashes near gunfight site at Sirnoo area of Pulwama district. Three militants and an Army man were also killed in the gunfight. 

