Train service remain suspended in north, resumes in south Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
Train service remained suspended for the fourth day on Thursday in north Kashmir, while service has been resumed in south after three days.
We have resumed train service in south Kashmir after remaining suspended for three days, a senior railway said, and adding train service remained suspended in north Kashmir for the fourth day today.
Trains will run between Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region as per schedule today, he said.
However, he said, no train will chug on Srinagar-Budgam in central Kashmir to Baramulla in north, an official said.
