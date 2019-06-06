Train service remain suspended for second consecutive day

June 06, 2019 | Agencies

Train service remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Thursday for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where people are still in Eid-ul-Fitr mood visiting relatives, friends greeting each other.

No train will run today also in the valley for the second day today, a senior railway official told a news agency.

An advisory was received on June 4 evening to suspend all train runs in the Kashmir valley for two days on June 5 and 6 for security reasons.

Therefore, he said, no train will run on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir today.

Similarly, trains will not chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu region, he added.

Railway officials said that they are acting on the advice of local administration, particular police, who are taking decision keeping in view the safety and security of the passengers besides railway property and officials.

He said a letter was received that there is apprehension, threat of damage to railway property and other assets in view of past incidents during Eid-ul-Fitr 2018.

[UNI]