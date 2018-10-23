Train service continues to remain suspended in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Local train service continues to remain suspend in Kashmir due to security reasons, an official said on Tuesday.
The train service continues to remain suspended in view of the Lal Chowk march called by JRL today over killing spree in Kaahmir.
Police, however, has sealed Lal Chowk to foil JRL march.
Authorities had suspend train service between Baramulla and Banihal on Monday following a shutdown call by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against killings in Kashmir.
On Sunday seven civilians were killed in a blast at a gunfight site at Laroo village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
