Train service continues to remain suspend on 2nd day in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train services continues to remain suspended in Kashmir Valley in view of strike called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing in Kashmir.
Authorities had Thursday suspended local train services due to security reasons. Officials said the train service between Banihal and Baramulla continue to remain suspend for second day in view of the situation.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a shutdown in Kashmir against the fresh killings including the killing of Mohammad Saleem Malik of Noorbagh.
Malik was killed allegedly in forces firing during a Cordon and Search Operation at Noobagh area of the city on Thursday.