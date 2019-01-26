About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train, internet services suspended in Kashmir on R-Day

Published at January 26, 2019 10:49 AM 0Comment(s)486views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Train service was suspended a precautionary measure in the Kashmir valley, where Hurriyat has called for a shutdown on Saturday, when Republic Day is being celebrated.

'We have suspended all train runs in the Kashmir valley after an advisory was received last night from police, a senior railway official told a news agency.

The official said no train will run on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region for security reasons. Similarly, no train will chug on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir track.

Meanwhile, internet services have also been snapped in valley.

