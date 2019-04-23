Train crushes youth to death in Pulwama

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A youth was killed in a train accident here in Panzgam area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports said that a Sikh youth was walking along railway track in Panzgam when a moving train crushed him to death. Police sources identified him as MP Singh, a resident of Iqbal Abad, Chandrigam Tral.

The incident shocked the locals at his native village who in large numbers mostly Muslims assembled at the house of the deceased and mourned his death. The deceased was known as a talented cricketer in the area who was scheduled to tie his knot on 28 April this month.

The deceased was the lone son of his parents. (CNS)