July 22, 2019 | Agencies

'Train 18' trial run from Delhi to Katra conducted successfully

The trial run of India's fastest train 'Vande Bharat Express' was conducted on Monday from Delhi to Katra via Jammu Tawi Railway Station.

‘Vande Bharat Express’ will soon be running from Delhi to Jammu to Katra and vice versa twice a week.

The distance of 10 to 11 hours, will be cut short by three to four hours as the Express will cover it in just seven hours.

