Trails for National Junior Pencak Silat Championship on July 22

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pencak Silat Association of J&K is going to conduct selection trials of athletes for National Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2019 to be held at Indoor sports Complex Opposite Amar Singh collage Srinagar on 22nd of July 2019.Those of the boys and girls who won first three positions in the last Open Kashmir Pencak Silat Championship are seeded for the final rounds of the trials to be held on 22nd July 2019 and other interested players can also prove their mettle during the selection trials on the scheduled date.

The participants from Jammu division and other districts of the kashmir valley other than district Srinagar shall have to arrange the transportation, boarding and lodging, etc themselves during the selection process statement further said.

The entry forms would be available at the venue. The participants shall bring 2 no of passport size size photographs and date of birth certificate along with them.