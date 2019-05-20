Tragedy of Ethics and our Moral Bankruptcy

May 20, 2019 | Shah Faez Hussain

‘Outrages against decency and dignity that show a new low’

A series of brutal rape cases in Kashmir have shocked the valley to its core placing the issue of sexual violence firmly back on the news agenda. In January 2018, gruesome rape and murder of an eight year old nomadic girl in Kathua still reverberates in our minds. A few months later, in October, a man was arrested in Baramulla for raping his own daughter. Recently, rape of a minor girl in the holy month of Ramadhan is sending shivers through our spine. Ironically, these past evil acts were not enough to shake our dead conscience to say the least.

If we have a look on the past, we see the women were the worst victims of every kind of abuse. The plight of women from the very beginning has been horrific. Women were treated as personal servants by men. A daughter born was buried alive. We can say some cultural traditions played a role against women with incidents like child marriages and female infenticides.Fortunately; this does not happen or has been reduced to a large extent in contemporary world now. Rape is simply the murder of victim’s will. It is an assault on womens chastity and on her character and also affects the victim both physically and psychologically. It does not affect the victim alone but shames us all.

The recent incident in which a three year old innocent girl fell prey to the lust of a deranged male has shamed our existence again as has previous cases. The crime is so brutal that it can’t be defined in words. Anybody with a human heart will find any words insufficient to condemn this inhumane and barbaric act. It is a degrading, humiliating and painful experience for all females in general and girls in particular. It is not a dirty secret, it is a violent crime. Experts say that becoming a victim of abuse in childhood can lead to mental health issues that can persist into adulthood and last a lifetime. Some rape victims go through years of trauma, nightmares and suicidal feelings.

If anything is to be blamed for the degradation of our moral and ethical principles; it should be ‘moral bankruptcy’ of our society at large. The young minds of Kashmir’s have also been poisoned due to the unending conflict as well. When schools remain off for days together frequently, the students lack in their education. A person who is morally sound can be called educated. This conflict has also affected our society in bits and pieces. The government is also failing to protect the females. Silence is no longer an option. I stand by the rape victims and, as a responsible citizen, demand justice for them. The rapist’s fate should be death. He deserves to be hanged till death and there should be no mercy for him.

(Author is 8th class student of St. Peter’s International Academy)

