Traffic to ply one-way on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The one-way traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway subject to fair weather on Friday.
However, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road continue to remain closed due to accumulation of heavy snow.
Only one-way traffic would be allowed to ply on 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway, keeping in view the road conditions," a police official said.
Both Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu though with certain restrictions.
An official said that no movement of any type of vehicle shall be allowed from opposite direction on the Highway.
LMVs will have to pass Pantha Chowk in Srinagar between 0600 hrs to 1130 hrs, while the vehicles will have to pass Levdoora Qazigund between 0730 hrs to 1300 hrs.
No vehicle will be allowed to pass these areas after cut off timings, a police official said.
Similarly, the HMVs will have to pass Levdoora Qazigund between 1330 hrs to 1900 hrs.
No HMV will be allowed to pass Levdoora after cut off timings, he said.
Police advised the commuters not to travel during night hours.
"People are advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming status of the road," it added.