About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Traffic to ply one-way from Srinagar to Jammu on highway

Published at January 07, 2019 09:35 AM 0Comment(s)552views


Traffic to ply one-way from Srinagar to Jammu on highway

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

One-way traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday.

However, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road continue to remain closed due to accumulation of heavy snow.

Only one-way traffic would be allowed to ply on 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway, keeping in view the road conditions," a police official said.

Both Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu.

CUT OFF TIMING:
 
 LMVs
            From ( Pantha Chowk/Peaks Chowk Bypass) Srinagar
            from 0500 hrs. to 1200 hrs.
            From ( Levdora) Qazigund 0630 hrs. to 1400 hrs.
            No LMVs shall be allowed from ( Pantha Chowk/Peaks Chowk 
            Bypass) Srinagar and (Levdora) Qazigund after cut off timings.
 
 HMVS/LOAD CARRIERS
 
            From ( Levdora) Qazigund from 1300 hrs. to 1900 hrs.
            No HMVs shall be allowed from (Levdora) after cut off timings
 
ADVISORY
           The commuters are advised not to travel during night hours.
           No movement of any type of vehicle shall be allowed from          
           opposite direction. 
           People are advised to undertake journey on NHW only after     
           confirming status of the road from below mentioned phone Nos.
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top