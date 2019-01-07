Traffic to ply one-way from Srinagar to Jammu on highway

Rising Kashmir News Srinagar
One-way traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday.
However, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road continue to remain closed due to accumulation of heavy snow.
Only one-way traffic would be allowed to ply on 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway, keeping in view the road conditions," a police official said.
Both Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu.
CUT OFF TIMING:
LMVs
From ( Pantha Chowk/Peaks Chowk Bypass) Srinagar
from 0500 hrs. to 1200 hrs.
From ( Levdora) Qazigund 0630 hrs. to 1400 hrs.
No LMVs shall be allowed from ( Pantha Chowk/Peaks Chowk
Bypass) Srinagar and (Levdora) Qazigund after cut off timings.
HMVS/LOAD CARRIERS
From ( Levdora) Qazigund from 1300 hrs. to 1900 hrs.
No HMVs shall be allowed from (Levdora) after cut off timings
ADVISORY
The commuters are advised not to travel during night hours.
No movement of any type of vehicle shall be allowed from
opposite direction.
People are advised to undertake journey on NHW only after
confirming status of the road from below mentioned phone Nos.