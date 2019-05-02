Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Traffic was suspended on the historic Mughal road following landslides near Mansar area of Poonch on Thursday.

Reports said that fresh snowfall was received near Pir ki Gali, leading to landslides.

The traffic was stopped at Poshana while the men and machinery was preset into service to clear the landslide.

On Wednesday the historic road was opened for vehicles after five months.

(File picture)