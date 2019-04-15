About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 15, 2019 | Agencies

Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Traffic was on Monday afternoon again suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway, which connects Kashmir valley with Jammu, due to a landslide.

The civilian traffic was resumed on Monday after remaining suspended on Sunday to allow free and safe movement of security force convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

However due to landslide the highway was closed.

Meanwhile, Ganderbal-Sonamarg road that connects Kargil and Ladakh areas with the valley was officially thrown open today.

[Representational Pic]

