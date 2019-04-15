Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Traffic was on Monday afternoon again suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway, which connects Kashmir valley with Jammu, due to a landslide.
The civilian traffic was resumed on Monday after remaining suspended on Sunday to allow free and safe movement of security force convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
However due to landslide the highway was closed.
Meanwhile, Ganderbal-Sonamarg road that connects Kargil and Ladakh areas with the valley was officially thrown open today.
[Representational Pic]
