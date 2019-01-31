About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway after fresh snowfall, landslides

Published at January 31, 2019 09:55 AM 0Comment(s)567views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was suspended by authorities on Thursday following fresh snowfall and landslides.

Roads in Bannihal sector turned slippery following fresh snowfall, while there were some landslides in the Ramban stretch, an official said.

The decision to suspend traffic on the strategic highway was taken after the Met on Wednesday issued advisory of rain and snowfall in the state.

The highway has remained closed for over a dozen days in January due to landslides and snowfall along the road.

 

