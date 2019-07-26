Traffic suspended on Sgr-Leh highway after fresh landslides

July 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The 434-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only road linking Ladakh region with Kashmir valley, remained closed for the second day on Friday due to landslides triggered by rain.

The highway was put through for few hours yesterday in the afternoon but had to close again due to fresh landslides, a traffic police official said.

He said traffic on the strategically important highway was suspended on Thursday following landslides and shooting stones at several places on the highway, particularly in Zojila area.

The Beacon authorities immediately put into service machines and men and cleared the landslides in the afternoon, he said, adding that traffic was allowed before fresh landslides.

