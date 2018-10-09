About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Traffic suspended on Sgr-Jmu, Sgr-Leh highways, Mughal road after snowfall

Published at October 09, 2018 10:15 AM 0Comment(s)759views


Traffic suspended on Sgr-Jmu, Sgr-Leh highways, Mughal road after snowfall

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh highways and Mughal road was stopped on Tuesday following fresh snowfall.

Inspector General of Police traffic, Basant Rath said Srinagar-Jammu highway was blocked at Digdol in Ramban due to landslide.

He wrote that the traffic was also stopped on both sides of Mughal road as a precautionary measure due to snowfall on the higher reaches.

“Snowing at Zojila pass. Traffic stopped on both sides as a precautionary measure,” he tweeted.   

Pertinently, the meteorological department has predicted a spell of rains and snow in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top