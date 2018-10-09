Traffic suspended on Sgr-Jmu, Sgr-Leh highways, Mughal road after snowfall

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh highways and Mughal road was stopped on Tuesday following fresh snowfall.
Inspector General of Police traffic, Basant Rath said Srinagar-Jammu highway was blocked at Digdol in Ramban due to landslide.
He wrote that the traffic was also stopped on both sides of Mughal road as a precautionary measure due to snowfall on the higher reaches.
“Snowing at Zojila pass. Traffic stopped on both sides as a precautionary measure,” he tweeted.
Pertinently, the meteorological department has predicted a spell of rains and snow in Jammu and Kashmir.
(Representational picture)