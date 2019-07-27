Traffic suspended on Sgr- Leh highway on 3rd day

July 27, 2019 | Umar Raina

Traffic was suspended on 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway due some repair work, officials said.

A traffic police official said the traffic suspended on the highway since after an information was received from Beacon authorities that some immediate repair work was being carried out, he said.

"Beacon authorities are carrying some blasting for road repairing and widening," he said.

However, he said, as soon as green signal is received from the Beacon authorities and traffic police officials posted at different places on the highway, traffic will be resumed.

(File picture)