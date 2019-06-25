Traffic suspended on Ladakh highway due to repair work

June 25, 2019 | Agencies

Traffic was suspended on Tuesday on 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway, the only road connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir valley due to some repair work, a traffic police official said.

However, the highway, linking Kashmir valley with Jammu was through for two-way traffic for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will continue to ply one-way only during night. The 86-km-long historic Mughal road, being seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway, was also through for traffic.

We have suspended traffic on the Ladakh highway since Tuesday morning after a message was received from Beacon authorities that some immediate repair was being done Tuesday, traffic police official told a news agency.

[UNI]