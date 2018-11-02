Traffic suspended on Bandipora-Gurez road due to heavy snowfall

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora
Traffic on 86-Kilometre Bandipora-Gurez road was suspended on Friday due to fresh snowfall across Gurez Valley, officials said.
The traffic, according to officials, was suspended after 10 inch snowfall was recorded in Gurez and Tulail Valley especially at 13000 ft high Razdan top.
Scores of vehicles were stopped at various places between Tragbal and Kanzlwan along the road as a precautionary measure in the aftermath of heavy snowfall from last evening.
Pertinently, 86-Kilometre Gurez road remain closed from Decmeber during winter season till April every year.
Meanwhile the upper reaches in Bandipora like Vewan,Maav,Upper Kudara and upper areas of Argam also witnessed mild snowfall since Thursday.
(Representional picture)