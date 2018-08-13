Traffic signals installed at Baramulla

Baramulla August 12:
To improve traffic regulatory system and to minimize daily traffic jamming, the Municipal Council Baramulla has installed traffic signals at a cost of Rs.33 lakh at various places in Baramulla town.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Naqash who was accompanied by ADC Baramulla and Tehsildar Baramulla, Executive Officer MCB today inaugurated the Traffic Signals.
On the occasion DC said that district administration is committed to provide hassle free traffic movement in the district. He also said that all the transporters should follow the traffic rules and to avoid any inconvenience.
Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner directed the ARTO to constitute special teams in order to ensure hassle free traffic and to curb the menace of rash driving by bikers to avoid any loss of human life.
During the visit General Secretary Traders Federation Baramulla along with other members met the DC and appraised him about establishment of permanent car parking in main market, besides concrete dividers at various vulnerable points. He also demanded for macdamization of inner links of the town and Birem area of National Highway road.