Traffic rules

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the traffic jams and increasing road accidents in Kashmir. There is dearth of staff to regulate the traffic but the real reason traffic jams happen in Srinagar city is because of people not obeying or respecting the rules. For the same reason people are dying in different road accidents in the state. I have personally observed that people just want to get ahead of everyone, overtake even in spaces where it is quite difficult. People don’t wait or have patience to drive in their own lanes. If a car stops ahead, the rest of the people driving behind will all swerve and keep going. This is very bad. If one way of the road gets halted the entire street is taken up by the other with multiple lanes taken up by those driving. These people should be penalized. Traffic authorities must also verify the driving licenses of the drivers. Under-age riders are seen on roads on scooties and motorcycles and I have never seen traffic cops stop them and check their licenses.
Tawseef Wani