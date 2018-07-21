Traffic resumes on Kashmir highway

AgenciesSrinagar
Traffic was resumed on the national highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the world, after disruption due to landslides on Friday afternoon while the Ladakh and historic Mughal roads were also open.
Traffic was suspended on the 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides, triggered by rain at Digdole in Ramban area.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed into service sophisticated machines and men to put through traffic.
Hundreds of vehicles, including those carrying Amarnth vehicles, were cleared towards their respective destinations till late in the night.
“We allowed light vehicles from both sides,” a traffic police official said.
Heavy vehicles will continue to ply from one side only, he said, adding that on Monday, heavy traffic is allowed by Jammu to Srinagar.
No heavy vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction, he said, adding that there will be no restriction on vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims.
Both ways traffic continued on the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir.
However, Kashmir-bound vehicles will ply in the morning, particularly on Zojila pass while vehicles from here in the afternoon to avoid any accident or traffic jam.
The historic Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, was also through, he added.