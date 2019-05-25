Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored on Saturday.

An official said the traffic on the highway resumed nearly 13 hours after it was closed due to landslides in Ramban district.

The debris of the landslide was cleared and the highway was made through for traffic after nearly 13 hours, he said.

Earlier, a heavy landslide hadhit the highway at Battery Chashma.