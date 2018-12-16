About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Traffic resumes on highway after clearance of landslide

Published at December 16, 2018 12:30 AM 0Comment(s)390views


Traffic resumes on highway after clearance of landslide

PTI

Banihal:



Traffic resumed Saturday on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after remaining suspended for over five hours following a landslide near here, officials said.

The landslide struck the highway at Gangroo near Ramsu around 11 am, blocking the 270-km highway and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

After a five-hour clearance operation, the road was reopened for traffic this evening, the officials said.

Vehicle movement on the all-weather road, which is the only link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, was suspended on Wednesday after the area around Jawahar tunnel the gateway to Kashmir experienced heavy snowfall, rendering the road in an extremely slippery condition.

One-way traffic on the highway resumed Friday after being closed for two days.

The road closure had left over 1,800 vehicles stranded.

Traffic on the highway plies alternately from the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top