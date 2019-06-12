Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

June 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway has been restored after closure for few hours following shooting stones near Digdol and Panthyal in Ramban district on Wednesday.

An official of the traffic department said that e traffic was closed at around 7:00 am today following shooting stones at Digdol and Panthyal along the highway.

He said men and machinery was pressed into service following which highway was restored for one way traffic.

"We are clearing the stranded traffic in next hour and a half. There is also improvement in weather which will also help in immediate clearance of the traffic," the officer said. (GNS)

(File photograph)