Traffic restored on Mughal road

July 22, 2019 | Agencies

Traffic on Mughal road was restored after remaining suspended due to landslides, triggered by rain on Sunday afternoon, official sources said.



Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will continue to ply one side only while Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from both sides on the Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir and Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, sources told UNI on Monday.



Traffic was suspended on the road due to landslides at Sukhsari, about 22 km from Shopian on Sunday afternoon. ''However, district authorities from both sides immediately put into service sophisticated machines and cleared the landslides and put through traffic. We cleared all stranded vehicles till late in the night on the road'', they said, adding that normal traffic was allowed on Monday.