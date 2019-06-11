Traffic restored on Krishna Ghati road, IED like object defused

June 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Authorities on Monday restored traffic on Krishna Ghati (KG) Top road in Poonch district after BDS defused the suspicious object like IED in the area.

Reports said that the forces found a steel box with wire system lying near a culvert at KG Top road, following which road was closed for traffic on Monday.

On Tuesday morning the Bomb Disposal Squad destroyed the device with out causing any damage, a police official said.

He said that the traffic was also restored in the area. (GNS)