Traffic restored on Jammu-Rajouri highway

The traffic on Jammu-Rajouri highway was restored after forces destroyed the suspected explosive material which was spotted near Kellar Chowk on Monday.
Reports said the bomb disposal squad of Army assisted by Police team destroyed the suspected explosive material.
Earlier, traffic was suspended after a road-opening party of the Army detected the explosive material.
