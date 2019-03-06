Traffic remains suspended on Sringar-Jammu highway following fresh landslides

March 06, 2019 | Agencies

Hundreds of Kashmir-bound trucks, carrying essentials and oil and gas tankers, remained stranded after the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all weather road connecting valley with the rest of the country, was closed due to fresh landslides and shooting stones on Tuesday evening.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started snow clearance operation on the national highway, linking Ladakh region with Kashmir valley, which is closed since December last year due to accumulation of snow.

The historic 86-km-long Mughal road between Shopian in south Kashmir and Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region besides Anantnag-Kishtwar road remained closed since December last year due to snow. The roads are likely to reopen in April or May.