Traffic remains suspended for 3rd consecutive day on Srinagar-Leh highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway is closed for the third consecutive day on Saturday, due to heavy snowfall at Zojilla pass.
According to officials the heavy accumulation of snow on the highway forced suspension of traffic on the highway.
They said Sonamarg recorded 1.5 feet of snow while at Zojila pass 3.5 feet snow was recorded.
A large number of vehicles, reports said, were stranded on both sides of the Zojila pass.
Traffic on the highway was suspended on Thursday following the snowfall.
“The traffic was suspended on both sides of the highway keeping in view the safety and security of the commuters,” officials said.
(Representational picture)