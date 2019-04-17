Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS polls

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Traffic Police Srinagar city Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for motorists in view of Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar parliamentary constituency scheduled tommorow.

“In view of the Lok Sabha Elections-2019 & District Magistrate Srinagar order issued under endstt. No. DMS/Jud/144CrPC/2019/331-334/2019 dated 16.04.2019 to provide hassle free movement of the polling staff to SKICC Srinagar, Traffic Police City Srinagar has formulated following route plan for 18 April 2019 (Day of polling),” orders an order issued by Traffic Police Srinagar.

The order said that no traffic will be allowed to ply towards Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and adjacent areas via Badyari Chowk and Gupkar.

“Similarly no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan& Adjacent areas via SKICC,” it said.

The order said motorists intending to travel from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat and adjacent areas towards Lal Chowk are requested to travel via Foreshore Road and Hazratbal.

“Motorists intending to travel from Dalgate, Lal Chowk and adjacent areas towards Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat shall adopt Nowpora-Khayam-Rainawari to reach their respective destinations.” “Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted,” said the order.