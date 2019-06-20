Traffic Police seeks applications for hiring of PSVs

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of Amaranth Yatra-2019 starting from July 01, 2019, Traffic Police Srinagar City is going to hire six passenger light motor vehicles (PSVs) in good condition having valid J&K route permit.

In this connection, all the interested persons/ transport agencies are informed to approach their office along with valid documents of their vehicles with proposed hiring rates, which shall not exceed rates fixed by government. Vehicles of the owner who shall propose lowest rates shall be approved for hire w.e.f 01-07-2019. It is further informed that the hired vehicles can be de-hired at any time without assigning any notice, a spokesperson of Traffic Police Srinagar said in a statement.

The application of interested persons/ transport agencies should reach to the office of SSP Traffic City (Polo View) Srinagar, by or before 25-06-2019. Application received after due date and time shall not be accepted / entertained.