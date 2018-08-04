Traffic police organizes painting competition

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
City Traffic Police Friday organized a drawing and painting competition for students under its Civic Action Programme (CAP).
According to an official, the students of Government and Private Educational Institutions participated in the competition which was aimed at to promote Road Safety awareness among the participants.
During the Drawing/Painting Competition the students were given a thorough briefing about the traffic rules mandatory to be obeyed in life for the safety of a person as well as saving precious human lives, the official said.
They were told about the growing menace of traffic violations especially by the motorists and minors.
The students were also told that without attaining prescribed age limit and a valid D/L besides other allied documents, driving a vehicle is a crime in which the owner/ parents are wholly- solely responsible against whom action under appropriate MV Act is taken. They were informed that following the traffic rules merely by wearing crash helmets and obey Intelligent Traffic Signal Lights will bring about a sharp fall in road accidents.
The participating students were from Government High School Top Paloura, Government Middle School Patta Bhori,
Government Middle School Tawi Pull Canal Head, B.N.Hr. Sec.School Sunjwan, Government Hr. Sec.School Bahu Fort, Police Public School Miran Sahib, Government Hr. Sec. School, Idd Gah Residency Road, K.V.No-1, Gandhi Nagar Jammu Government Middle School Rly Colony and Government Middle School Kachi Chowani.
Meanwhile, ten participants students with best drawings were presented prizes , while others were provided books, notebooks and other stationery items. Lecturer and renowned artist in Institute of Music & Fine Arts University of Jammu Rohit Verma, renowned national cartoonist Manoj Chopra, and Fine Art teacher of BSF School Chander Shakher acted as Judges of the competition, the official said.
The programme was held in presence of SSP Traffic Joginder Singh, ASP Traffic City Prabh Dayal, Dy S.P Traffic City South Raj Pal Singh, DYSP Traffic City North Sunny Gupta, Dy.SP Traffic Rural D.S Kotach.
The SSP Traffic City said that the Traffic police department will hold more such programmes in future to spread road safety awareness and curb traffic violations, the official.