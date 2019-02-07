Traffic police organizes awareness program at Parraypora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 06:
Continuing its efforts to reach out to the masses during 30th Road Safety Week-2019, Traffic Police City Srinagar Wednesday organized an awareness programme at Kashmir Institute of Excellence, Parraypora.
The programme was organized with an aim to create awareness and to sensitize budding youth about the traffic rules, norms and road safety measures. An interaction cum question answer session was held with the students of said institutions during which traffic related issues were discussed & their queries were answered.