Traffic Police Jammu issues advisory for Holi

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Traffic Police Jammu has issued an advisory for Holi festival and urged the commuters to cooperate with the traffic police to facilitate smooth regulation of traffic in the city.

As per an official, the advisory has urged people to avoid stunt driving by two-wheeler, roof top/hanging out of window/overloading in passenger vehicles as well as personal vehicles.

Besides, the police advisory asked the people not to throw colored /water filled balloons on the vehicles plying on the roads, two wheeler riders shall wear crash helmet and avoid triple riding for their safety, avoid driving under the influence of liquor, avoid use of mobile phone while driving, and give way to Ambulances and Fire Tenders.

“Avoid wrong/road side parking on the National Highway, park vehicles at suitable place in order to avoid obstruction in the vehicular movement, don’t leave/unattended your vehicles at rotaries/chowks and busy market, follow lane driving and move in a single line, wait for other vehicles to cross over the road and wait for your turn, otherwise it will be create mess,” the traffic advisory stated further.

Police said the violators will be booked under the provisions of Motor Vehicle Acts/ Rules.

