Traffic Police issues diversion plan

Remove all vendors from HSHS to LD Hospital crossing: Div Com orders SMC
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
Traffic Police Srinagar on Tuesday issued a new diversion plan for the public service vehicles (PSVs) in view of the construction work on the flyover from Jehangir Chowk-Naaz-Rambagh (JCR) crossing.
In a statement, Traffic Police Srinagar (City) spokesperson said, “As informed by Director ERA in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the construction work of Jehangir Chowk-Naaz Crossing Flyover stretch has started and traffic on that stretch has to be stopped. As directed by Divisional Administration, no Traffic shall be allowed to ply from Jehangir Chowk up to Naaz crossing and vice versa.”
The spokesman said PSVs including Sumos/Taveras/TATA-407 coming from Rawalpora-Sanatnagar and Hyderpora shall take a left turn at Barzullah Bridge towards Old Barzulla-Bailey Bridge-Alochibagh-Cargo Crossing stretch-Bakshi Stadium Crossing up to Naaz Crossing-Lal Ded Hospital Crossing and back via New Flyover or Tulsibagh.
“Only one-way traffic from Alochibagh up to Magarmal Crossing will be allowed. Private vehicles/LMVs coming from Baghat/Sanatnagar and surrounding area can use the same route via from Allochibagh/Cargo crossing/Magarmalbagh crossing or Reck Chowk towards Jehangir Chowk and Batamaloo respectively,” he said.
PSVs including Sumos/Taveras/TATA-407 coming from Chanapora-Natipora-Nowgam shall adopt Rambagh Bridge Solina-Tulsibagh-Stadium crossing-Naz crossing-L.D Crossing and back.
LMVs coming from Hyderpora and surrounding areas shall adopt Tangpora-Batmaloo route and vehicles coming from Nowgam Natipora-Channapora shall take a right turn at Rambagh Bridge towards Bund-Amar Singh College-Jawharnagar-Rajbagh-Radio Kashmir.
Channapora-Natipora-Nowgam bound vehicles shall adopt Radio Kashmir-Rajbagh-Jawahar Nagar-Jawahar Nagar bund route or use New Flyover. Vehicles moving towards Hyderpora are requested to adopt Batamaloo-Tengpora road.
Maharaja Bazaar road will be open for one way traffic and vehicles from Amira Kadal and surrounding areas can use this road to reach Natipora-Baghat and surrounding areas via New Flyover-Tulsibagh.
“People are requested to follow the route plan strictly and inconvenience caused is highly regretted. Your cooperation will be highly appreciated,” the spokesman said.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan in which SSP Traffic Srinagar, Joint Commissioner SMC, Engineers from ERA, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers were present.
Khan directed SMC officers to remove immediately all vendors from Hari High Street to Lal Ded Hospital crossing and shift them to Vending Zone opposite Old Khalsa School which is designated for the street vendors; besides deploy adequate number of Khilaf Warzi officers around the area.
He also directed Traffic Police to ensure that no vehicle should be allowed to park from Hari High Street to LD crossing. SMC authorities were asked to erect signage boards so that people do not face any kind of difficulty.
Khan stressed upon all concerned officers and engineers to work in coordination, added zeal and in synergy so that the bottlenecks, if any other, in the project are removed immediately and construction work of the Jehangir Chowk-Ram Bagh flyover is completed soon.