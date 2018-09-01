Traffic police issues advisory, route plan for Sep 2

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
J&K Police is going to organize ‘Run for Peace’ Kashmir Marathon - 2018 on September 02, 2018 from Lake View Police Golf Course, Srinagar up to Saida Kadal (Bridge). In this connection Traffic Police (City) Srinagar has formulated a route plan for 2nd September 2018 from 5 AM to 9:30 AM.
Accordingly no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Badyari Chowk to Nishat via Boulevard and similarly no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Ram Munshi Bagh towards Grand Palace and Nishat via Gupkar.
Commuters travelling from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat and adjacent areas towards Lal Chowk have been requested to travel via Foreshore Road and Hazratbal.
Commuters travelling from Dalgate, Lal Chowk and adjacent areas towards Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat shall adopt Nowpora, Khayam, Rainawari, Hazratbal route to reach their respective destinations.