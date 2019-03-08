Traffic police issues advisory over wrong parking

March 08, 2019 |

Traffic Police (Srinagar) city Thursday issued an advisory all motorists not to park their vehicles on the road side and ensure that the vehicles are parked only at designated parking places.

In a statement Traffic Police Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, Srinagar said the advisory has been issued in compliance with the directions of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir passed in PIL No. 458/2003 dated 19.04.2017, regarding the menace of wrong parking of vehicles.

He said all those vehicles which are found to be parked in violation of the directions of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir issued in PIL No. 458/2003 dated 19.04.2017 shall be seized under law and will be released by the Court only.