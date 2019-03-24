Traffic police issues advisory for educational institutes

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Students driving 2-wheelers without helmet, DL to face action

Traffic Police Srinagar Saturday issued an advisory to all education institutes of the district asking them to stop the students from driving two-wheelers without crash helmet, driving licenses and other important documents.

In a circular issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Tahir Geelani told all school authorities and parents of the students to adhere with the traffic norms.

"It has been noticed that students of different educational institutions within the limits of City Srinagar uses Scooties/Motor cycles as a mode of transportation by violating various rules of M.V Act," SSP traffic said in the advisory.

He said, "Heads of the Schools/Parents are requested not to allow the students to drive the Scooties/Motor cycles without crash helmet, without driving licenses and other valid documents."

SSP traffic Srinagar also said that the Principals of educational institutions in Srinagar are requested to advise students to follow the traffic rules properly.

Traffic department has warned of strict action against the violators.

"Two days after the issuance of the advisory if any student is still found violating the rules shall be dealt strictly as per law," reads the advisory.

The department also said that the concerned parents are informed to ensure the safety of their wards and no children below the age of 18 years be permitted to drive the two wheelers.

"Students falling in major age group shall be permitted to drive two wheelers only if they are in possession of driving license, crash helmets and other valid documents," reads the advisory.