Traffic Police issue advisory for highway travellers

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of shifting of conductors of the 132 KV Power transmission line from the old tower to new tower at Gallander Bridge Pampore on new highway (NH-44) on 26 April 2019 (Friday) the Office of Superintendent of Police, Traffic Rural Kashmir today issued traffic advisory.

The official communiqué issued here stated that all kind of traffic shall be diverted via Old National Highway stretch at Gallander and at Peaks Automobiles towards Panthachowk on April 26, 2019. The diversion will be effective from 08:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

Vehicles coming towards Srinagar from Lethpora side on NH-44 shall adopt old National Highway road at Gallander towards Panthachowk via Pampore, read the official communication.

It further stated that Vehicles coming from Nowgam Srinagar Bypass shall adopt old Highway (NHW) road at Panthachowk towards Gallander via Pampore. No Trafic shall ply on new NHW beyond Peaks Automobiles, reads the official handout. General public has been requested to follow the advisory for safe journey.

