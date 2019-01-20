Traffic Police city issues advisory

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 19:
In view of predictions of heavy snowfall from 19th January to 25th January, driving on roads covered with ice and snow can be very challenging. Keeping in view the risks the Traffic Police, in a statement on Saturday, has issued an advisory for the safety of people. According to the advisory people should: avoid Un-necessary travel, drive at an appropriate speed, minimize the use of two-wheelers, follow lane driving, use brake judiciously not abruptly, avoid overtaking, keep distance while driving, use dipped headlights to be visible to others, be cautious while on roads and deflate tyres to keep low pressure for maintaining a good grip on slippery roads.
The Traffic department has also said that due to security reasons the road stretch from Radio Kashmir Chowk up to Ram Munshi Bagh / Gupkar Crossing has been restricted for general vehicular movement till 25th of January and there shall be a separate traffic regulation system for 26th of January which will be put out in due course of time.
The statement further said that the motorists coming from Pantha Chowk and adjacent areas to City Centre shall adopt Sonwar à Ram Munshi Bagh à Dalgate à M.A. Road and vice versa.
Motorists coming from Rajbagh and adjacent areas intending to travel towards Pantha Chowk side shall adopt Radio Kashmir Chowk à J&K Bank Corporate Office Crossing à Dalgate à R.M. Bagh à Sonwar up to their destinations.
Motorists coming from South Kashmir/ Pantha Chowk area intending to travel Barzulla/Hyderpora/Rambagh areas are requested to prefer NHW and enter via Natipora/Sanat Nagar.
The statement said any inconvenience caused is highly regretted and for assistance, it has given the contact numbers of Traffic Police Office City Srinagar viz., (Tel/Fax) 0194-2455179, Traffic Police Control Room Sgr (Tel) 0194-2450022, 2485396, WhatsApp No. 8491852218, toll-Free No. 18001807091 and Facebook page:@trafficpolicecitysrinagar.