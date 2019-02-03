Traffic partially restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway

AgenciesSrinagar
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was partially restored on Sunday after it remained closed for three consecutive days due to snow and landslides.
The stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards Kashmir Valley from Ramban-Bannihal sector.
On Saturday evening, they said, over 50 trucks were allowed to cross the Jawahar Tunnel.
One-way traffic will be allowed on the highway from Jammu to Kashmir today. However, no vehicle will be allowed to ply from opposite direction, an official said.
Traffic police has asked the travellers to contact police control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status of the highway before commencing their journey.
(Representational picture)