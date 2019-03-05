Traffic mess continues in Srinagar as cops focus on fine collection

Wrong parking; stop at will, road encroachment primary causes of frequent jams
Limya MahajanSrinagar, Mar 04:
Despite tall claims of the government, there seems to be no letup in traffic congestion in the summer capital as commuters remain stranded for hours together with little or no intervention of the traffic authorities.
The traffic mismanagement becomes evident during peak hours when people have to move towards their workplaces or homes. Traffic jams are more frequent from Sonwar to TRC stretch, Rajbagh to Dalgate stretch, Poloview to Batamaloo, Dalgate to Rainawari, Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh, Chanapora to Bakhshi Stadium, Qamarqari Chowk, Bemina and city centre Lal Chowk.
Traffic cops are mostly absent from the vital junctions in Srinagar and wherever they are present it is hard for them to streamline the movement of traffic. What adds to the traffic woes is the irresponsible driving by people as everyone seems to be in hurry.
“Traffic Police is focusing on the movement of VIPs only. No one cares about common people. No improvement is visible despite traffic department boasting of various improvement measures,” said Nazir Ahmad, a shopkeeper.
The grade separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) which is being constructed since last four years is also one of the main reasons for the traffic mess in the area. Increase in number of vehicles has only added to the traffic miseries.
“Traffic police should take action against the violators and offenders responsible for traffic jams,” said Parvez Ahmad, a commuter. “It took me 40 minutes to reach Sonwar from Lal Chowk,” he added.
Commuters told Rising Kashmir that traffic jams have increased in various areas of the city because of the roadside hawkers and vendors.
“Traffic authorities have limited their role to imposing fine (challan) on those drivers having any document deficiency but they shut their eyes to the main role, that is streamlining the traffic on city roads. They collect money and let people suffer,” said Ashfaq Malik, a trader.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Srinagar said there is no mismanagement of traffic.