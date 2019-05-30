Traffic management plan reviewed at Kulgam

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam Shamim Ahmad Wani Wednesday chaired a meeting with the concerned officers to review overall traffic plan to fine tune traffic management in the district.

The meeting was attended by ARTO Kulgam, Dy SP traffic, Tehsildar Kulgam and other officers of the line departments.

Threadbare discussion was held during the meeting and the officers briefed the DDC about various steps being put in place to streamline traffic management in the district and to put an end to traffic jams in the district.

It was given out that the main old bus stand Kulgam and Qazigund bus stand near the clock tower will be utilized for parking of private vehicles and buses will operate from new Laroo bus stand.

DDC stressed on concerned authorities to ensure implementation of government-approved fare on all routes and asked them to take action against the transporters for failing to comply with the approved fare.

He exhorted upon the officers to remove all bottlenecks if any to avoid traffic jams in district and urged upon all the concerned departments to work in firm coordination to ensure better results in traffic management in the district.



