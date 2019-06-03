Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Traffic snarl-ups were witnessed on several routes in Srinagar city on Monday ahead of Eid.

Heavy rush of vehicles and shoppers in the commercial hub Lal Chowk was observed today halting the movement at many busy intersections.

Traffic jams were observed at MA Road, Residency Road, Hari Singh High Street, Ghanta Ghar, Abdullah Bridge, Amira Kadal, Badshah Kadal and parts of the old city.

[Representational Pic]