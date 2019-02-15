About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Traffic halted on Srinagar-Sonmarg road due to landslides

Umar Raina

Ganderbal

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg road was halted on Friday due to landslides and shooting stones at Rezan area of Gund in district Ganderbal, an official said.

Officials said that there were landslides and shooting stones, triggered by rain and snowfall on the Rezan area, forcing suspension of traffic for some time.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway has already put into service machines and men to put through the traffic after clearing the landslides and shooting stones.

 However, traffic will be resumed only after receiving green signal from the BRO and police personnel.

