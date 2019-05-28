Traffic gridlocks return to Srinagar ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Street vendors prime reason for traffic jams, admin unmoved

Most of the areas in Srinagar witnessed a gridlock on Monday ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr here, leaving the commuters to suffer.

The commuters remained stuck for a long time in the gridlock today, which was witnessed in several city areas including Rajouri Kadal, Lal Chowk, Habba Kadal, Fateh Kadal, Nowhatta, Rainawari, Dalgat, TRc junction, Sonwar, Hari Singh High Street, Jahangir Chowk and many other places.

The vehicles in large numbers were seen stranded on the roads for a long time while the traffic cops were seen grappling to regulate the traffic.

Commuters said that street vendors who are occupying the roads are one among the main reasons behind the traffic mess in Srinagar. “The government had earlier claimed to have vacated the vendors from the roads but the street vendors continue to occupy the roadsides here thereby leaving the commuters to lurch at large,” they said.

They said the people are out to buy the essentials for Eid-ul-Fitr and the government must ensure free and smooth movement for the commuters as well as the shoppers.

The commuters also alleged that most of the traffic signals remain defunct while the rest of the signals are being put on blinker mode to ensure free and smooth vehicular movement of the VIP’s, which is also creating the frequent traffic mess.

“It took me almost half an hour today to reach Jahangir Chowk from Dalgate in my car,” a commuter said.

Citing illegal car parking on the roadsides as the reason, the traffic officials said that a number of commuters have so far been challaned in Srinagar city especially in the business Hub Lal Chowk who had parked their vehicles illegally on the roadsides. “The commuters usually park their cars illegally on the roadsides, which result in the traffic mess. The norm violators are being challaned with each passing day. We are putting every effort to streamline the traffic,” the officials said. (KNS)