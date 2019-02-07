About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Traffic disrupted in Srinagar, other districts due to slippery road conditions

Published at February 07, 2019 04:56 PM 0Comment(s)849views


Traffic disrupted in Srinagar, other districts due to slippery road conditions

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Traffic in Srinagar and other districts of Valley was disrupted on Thursday with many roads still covered with snow and due to the slippery road conditions.

In the commercial hub Lal Chowk thin movement of vehicles was witnessed.

In Jehangir Chowk, Shaheed Gunj, Maisuma, Batamaloo, Qamarwari and Downtown areas snow was not cleared by authorities leaving residents vexed.

Reports from different districts also blamed authorities for not clearing the snow and leaving the people paralyzed as they couldn't move or travel in their areas. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top