Traffic disrupted in Srinagar, other districts due to slippery road conditions

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Traffic in Srinagar and other districts of Valley was disrupted on Thursday with many roads still covered with snow and due to the slippery road conditions.
In the commercial hub Lal Chowk thin movement of vehicles was witnessed.
In Jehangir Chowk, Shaheed Gunj, Maisuma, Batamaloo, Qamarwari and Downtown areas snow was not cleared by authorities leaving residents vexed.
Reports from different districts also blamed authorities for not clearing the snow and leaving the people paralyzed as they couldn't move or travel in their areas.